Kinloch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $252.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $194.56 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.