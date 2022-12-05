Kinloch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $252.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $194.56 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.