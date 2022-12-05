Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. 25,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

