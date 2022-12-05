Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IYZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 368,578 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.