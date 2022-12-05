Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 112,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,553. The company has a market cap of $290.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

