KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,801,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,091,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,603,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 694,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,308,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 508,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Company Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

