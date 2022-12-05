KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

