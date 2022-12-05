KOK (KOK) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. KOK has a market cap of $46.52 million and $458,017.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.83 or 0.99997586 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010853 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00240344 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09750059 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,165.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

