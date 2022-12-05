Kokoswap Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $129.18 million and approximately $49,239.43 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.59 or 0.05891989 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00499244 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.39 or 0.30109000 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

