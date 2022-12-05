Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.65

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 63899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

