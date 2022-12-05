Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.65

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 63899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.96) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Featured Stories
