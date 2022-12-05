Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KUKE remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,383. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

