Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 5.3 %

KTWIY stock traded down 4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching 86.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of 77.33. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of 63.78 and a twelve month high of 93.92.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

