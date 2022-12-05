Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Down 5.3 %
KTWIY stock traded down 4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching 86.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of 77.33. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of 63.78 and a twelve month high of 93.92.
