Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 2.60. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Lands’ End will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lands’ End by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.