Lansing Management LP Grows Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Lansing Management LP grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises 3.1% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lansing Management LP owned about 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.3 %

GXO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

