Laurion Capital Management LP Has $222.88 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,231,051 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 3.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $222,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $189.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.