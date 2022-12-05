Laurion Capital Management LP Has $3.24 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.