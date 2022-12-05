Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CBAY opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.30.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

