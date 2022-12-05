Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 549,700 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 2.98% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

ABOS opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

