Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 871,500 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 871,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.42% of Wave Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Wave Life Sciences Profile

WVE stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

