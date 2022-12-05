Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,605 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

