Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $2.43 Million Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,225,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.