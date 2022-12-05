Lido wstETH 1-Day Volume Hits $6.81 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $6.81 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,404.74 or 0.08160534 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

