Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Hits $1,379.25 on Major Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $7.03 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,379.25 or 0.08067866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.73 or 0.05942420 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00499085 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.39 or 0.30093695 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.