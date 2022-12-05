LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.52. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,277 shares of company stock worth $1,954,962. 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

