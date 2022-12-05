Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.
Lightning eMotors Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
