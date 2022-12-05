Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Lightning eMotors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightning eMotors

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.