Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightning eMotors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.