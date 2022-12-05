Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 49,089 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90.

On Friday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17.

On Friday, October 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56.

On Monday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84.

On Friday, October 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LLY traded down $5.85 on Monday, reaching $368.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,828,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.