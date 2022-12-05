Lisk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $120.82 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00024975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005856 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005119 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000701 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,133,065 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

