L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.89.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Price Performance

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.