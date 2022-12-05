Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 714,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

