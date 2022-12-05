Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.84. 3,242,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

