Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.29

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 226762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,509,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

