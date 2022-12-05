Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

