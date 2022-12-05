Luminus Management LLC Buys Shares of 120,600 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Olin comprises approximately 1.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

