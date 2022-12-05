Luminus Management LLC Increases Position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,869 shares during the period. Minerva Surgical comprises 0.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Minerva Surgical worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

UTRS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,416. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

