Luminus Management LLC Increases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,715 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for approximately 8.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 1.09% of Tronox worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.