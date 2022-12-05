Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 4% Higher

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.54. 127,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,285,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $80,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.