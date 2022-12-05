Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 4% Higher

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.54. 127,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,285,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
