Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.71. 3,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

