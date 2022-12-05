Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.71. 3,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.90.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
