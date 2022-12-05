Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Magazine Luiza Stock Down 7.0 %
OTC MGLUY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Magazine Luiza has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.
About Magazine Luiza
