Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $241.77 million and $34,115.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00240002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003526 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,303.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

