Maj Invest Holding A S Has $168.02 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503,819 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 4.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.54% of Parker-Hannifin worth $168,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.32. 9,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

