Maj Invest Holding A S Has $207.63 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,100 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for 4.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 1.97% of Packaging Co. of America worth $207,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.41. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

