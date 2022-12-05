Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases Shares of 534,236 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,454,000. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.07% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.29. 211,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

