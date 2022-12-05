Maj Invest Holding A S Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,005,685 shares during the period. Gentex comprises about 3.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Gentex were worth $124,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $28.08. 5,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,863. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

