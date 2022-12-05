Mak Capital One LLC Purchases 233,568 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up 4.7% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 0.35% of US Foods worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,664,000 after acquiring an additional 323,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. 367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,928. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

