ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $73.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

MAN opened at $87.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

