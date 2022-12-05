Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) is Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 5.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Marathon Oil worth $85,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.