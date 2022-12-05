MARBLEX Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $48.41 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.08 or 0.05990091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00502311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.63 or 0.30288198 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.43450446 USD and is up 8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,380,071.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

