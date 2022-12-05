Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 196,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Marcus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,702,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marcus by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marcus by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $534.38 million, a PE ratio of 408.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.