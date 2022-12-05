Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

