MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.04. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

MarketWise Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson bought 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 38,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $357,898. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

