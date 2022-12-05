Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 34,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $29,400,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

